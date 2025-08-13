Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,469,000 after buying an additional 255,193 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5,704.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,895 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20,849.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,335,000 after purchasing an additional 254,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 118,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $328.14 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $263.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.