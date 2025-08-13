Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,663.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

