Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cinemark by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 20.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 130,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $1,672,889.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 94,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,246.50. This represents a 35.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CNK stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.90. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $940.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.14 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

