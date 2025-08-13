CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,921 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $39,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 86,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 10.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CoreCivic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

CoreCivic Trading Up 2.5%

CoreCivic stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $24.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $538.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $514,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 241,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,095.70. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 72,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 879,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,784,790. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

