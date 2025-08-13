CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CXW. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,070 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,194,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1,428.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 480,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 448,848 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1,398.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 411,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 384,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,852,000 after purchasing an additional 267,198 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 23,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $514,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 241,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,095.70. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 180,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,020.98. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,465. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CXW has been the subject of several research reports. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NYSE:CXW opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.80.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. CoreCivic had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $538.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

