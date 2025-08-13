Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 238,937 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,937 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $31,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.74.

Amer Sports Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

