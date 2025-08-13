Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 90,000 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 870,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $40,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after buying an additional 46,446 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 286,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
