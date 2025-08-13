Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 362.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 839,111 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.37% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $40,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,554,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,951,000 after buying an additional 1,083,326 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 556.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after buying an additional 871,472 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 221.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 940,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after buying an additional 647,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $20,058,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.64. This trade represents a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

