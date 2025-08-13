Deutsche Bank AG Buys 66,819 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,819 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $37,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,095,000 after buying an additional 627,875 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 751.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 625,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after acquiring an additional 551,587 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,706,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 699.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 429,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after purchasing an additional 375,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 784,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,096,000 after purchasing an additional 287,942 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BROS. CICC Research assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

NYSE BROS opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $10,641,352.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

