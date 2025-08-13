Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,184 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 59,764 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Illumina worth $33,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 290.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

