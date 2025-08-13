Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $32,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

