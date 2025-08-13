Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $32,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE LW opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
