Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,956 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of Toast worth $32,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,945,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,352 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 24.6% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth about $7,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 129.74 and a beta of 2.01. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $83,165.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 304,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,034. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $69,038.26. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 63,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,357.24. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,300,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

