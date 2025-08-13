Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,497,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,153,938 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $38,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,655,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,807,000 after buying an additional 929,764 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 223,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 98,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $152,927.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $584,479.80. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Graphic Packaging announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

