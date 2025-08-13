Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,756 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Roku worth $28,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.96.

Roku Price Performance

Roku stock opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -200.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. This represents a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $285,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,834.75. This represents a 39.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,233 shares of company stock valued at $30,423,181. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.