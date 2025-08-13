Deutsche Bank AG Has $27.68 Million Holdings in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,259 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $27,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Geo Group by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,451,000 after buying an additional 1,422,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Geo Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,522,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 170,248 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Geo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,738,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Geo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,456,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Geo Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jones Trading dropped their price target on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

GEO opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. Geo Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.55 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%. Geo Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

