Deutsche Bank AG Has $28.60 Million Position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,360,497 shares of the company's stock after selling 487,973 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG's holdings in APA were worth $28,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 3,303.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 268,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 260,313 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in APA by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in APA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 34.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 68,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 2,709.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. APA Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.03 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business's revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

