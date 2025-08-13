Deutsche Bank AG Has $37.51 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,948,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $37,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

