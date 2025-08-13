Deutsche Bank AG Has $37.70 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,607 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.47% of MarketAxess worth $37,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in MarketAxess by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 173.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.70.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.6%

MKTX stock opened at $188.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.99 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.18%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.