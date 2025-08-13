Deutsche Bank AG Has $42.88 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.42% of Eastman Chemical worth $42,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,561,000 after buying an additional 697,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,385,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,850,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,277,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,848,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,784,000 after purchasing an additional 128,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

