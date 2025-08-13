Deutsche Bank AG Has $43.58 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $43,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $92,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AOS opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

