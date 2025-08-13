Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 567.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,082 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.60% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A worth $36,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLYVA. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,268,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,428,000 after purchasing an additional 596,648 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 2,346.0% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 611,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after buying an additional 586,500 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,108,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 236,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 352.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 279,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 218,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.78.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A ( NASDAQ:LLYVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($3.15).

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

