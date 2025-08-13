Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,160 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $29,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $256,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 88.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3,679.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 177,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 172,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

