Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 944,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 856,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $40,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.93. Exact Sciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $811.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,778.80. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

