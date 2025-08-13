Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,891 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.23% of Hyatt Hotels worth $27,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,132,000 after buying an additional 441,417 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,953,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,877,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,987,000 after purchasing an additional 160,461 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8,136.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,540,000 after purchasing an additional 85,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,453,000 after purchasing an additional 78,144 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Melius Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.26.

Shares of H opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt acquired 996,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,453,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,077,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,545,453.50. The trade was a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,375. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,491 shares of company stock worth $870,211. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

