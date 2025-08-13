Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 10,097 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.45% of TopBuild worth $39,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 111.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 240.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 170.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.67.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $429.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $429.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.42 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.10, for a total transaction of $832,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,891.30. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $154,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,610. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $5,118,903. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

