Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 14,992 Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cameco were worth $26,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8,363.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 315.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.27 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.65.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ stock opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.49. Cameco Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $80.32.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

