Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 19,018 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,102 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $27,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,873,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,014,000 after acquiring an additional 47,898 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,398,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 54.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 690,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,842,000 after purchasing an additional 243,894 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 574,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Wolfe Research lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Desjardins cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

