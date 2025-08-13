Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 203,742 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 766.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,742 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.36% of Ingredion worth $31,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth $646,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 38.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 342,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,268,000 after purchasing an additional 94,575 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 156.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:INGR opened at $126.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.51 and a 1-year high of $155.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average of $133.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

