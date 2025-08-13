Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 421 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Watsco were worth $28,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,977 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Watsco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 814,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,118,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 89,376.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after acquiring an additional 477,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Watsco by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,970,000 after acquiring an additional 67,649 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.17.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $422.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.01 and a twelve month high of $571.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $448.35 and a 200 day moving average of $472.76.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.02%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

