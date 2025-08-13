Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 88,584 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,584 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $31,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 237.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 23,023 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 74,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,530.3% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 233,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 218,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the period.

IEUR opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

