Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Reliance were worth $31,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 138.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $286.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.48. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $347.43. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

