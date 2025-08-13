Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Baidu were worth $27,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Baidu by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.50. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

