Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,204 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of TKO Group worth $27,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKO. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TKO Group by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 176,226 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,817 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $186.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.11. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $187.01.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $7,715,597.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 156,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,732,305.08. The trade was a 22.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

