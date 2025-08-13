Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,317 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.48% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $40,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NCLH. Bank of America upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

