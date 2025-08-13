Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057,148 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of Albertsons Companies worth $30,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,766,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,988 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,873,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,576 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,100,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 10,204,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,981 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.