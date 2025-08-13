Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,198,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948,328 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $37,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,079 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

