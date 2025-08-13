Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,186 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $39,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 149.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.73.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.96. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.