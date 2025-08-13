Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,087 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 323.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,800,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,912. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,000. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,401 shares of company stock worth $396,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND opened at $152.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 0.85. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.58 and a 52-week high of $156.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.26.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

