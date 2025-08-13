Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,775,038 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,775,038 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of Royalty Pharma worth $44,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. Royalty Pharma PLC has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.06 million. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPRX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

