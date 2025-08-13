Deutsche Bank AG Sells 558,215 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,215 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Equitable worth $39,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth $104,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $1,566,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 714,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,304,244.74. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $264,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,358,352.43. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,666 shares of company stock worth $7,145,208. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

