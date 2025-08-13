Deutsche Bank AG Sells 92,191 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,191 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $43,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,553,000 after acquiring an additional 47,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $19,926,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.20.

In related news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $440,755.59. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,149.58. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $3,395,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,675 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,562.50. This trade represents a 26.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,225 shares of company stock worth $10,950,283. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.76. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

