DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 200.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBRG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 978.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

