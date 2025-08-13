Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,218,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,648 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $104,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,895,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $51,731,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

