ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Purchases 2,792 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AMZN opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,101,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,726,368 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

