Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,754 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $35,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF stock opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

