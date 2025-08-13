First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 118.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 141,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,475,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,070,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AG. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 32.0%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.90%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.