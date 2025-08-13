First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,798 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of First Solar worth $101,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 591.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,136.85. This trade represents a 54.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,640. This trade represents a 26.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $262.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.06 price target (up previously from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.27.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

