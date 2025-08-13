First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 88,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMB opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

