Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,655,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.16% of Graphic Packaging worth $795,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.1% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $152,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,479.80. This represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Graphic Packaging declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

