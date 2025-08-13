Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Get OneMain alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:OMF opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OMF. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on OneMain

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,420. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $2,081,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,360,197. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,390 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.